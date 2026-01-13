GDS To Sell DayOne Shares For $385 Mln

(RTTNews) - GDS Holdings Ltd. (GDS), a developer and operator of high-performance data centers, on Tuesday said it has entered into definitive agreements with DayOne Data Centers Ltd.

Under the agreements, DayOne will repurchase ordinary shares held by GDS for approximately $385 million at a price matching its recently announced Series C convertible preferred share issuance.

The company said the transaction will allow it to recycle about 95% of its principal investment in DayOne at a nearly 6.5x multiple of invested capital.

The company will retain a minority stake valued at more than $2.2 billion based on the Series C pricing.

The company said it plans to reallocate the proceeds toward new investment opportunities with attractive return potential in its core China data center business.

In the pre-market trading, GDS is 3.18% lesser at $42.60 on the Nasdaq.

