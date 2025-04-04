GDS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of GDS Holdings Ltd (Symbol: GDS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.16, changing hands as low as $20.80 per share. GDS Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading off about 12% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GDS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GDS's low point in its 52 week range is $5.86 per share, with $52.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.48.

