GDI Integrated Facility To Be Bought By Birch Hill Equity, Claude Bigras For $36.60/Share

(RTTNews) - GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.(GDI.TO, GQN2) said on Tuesday that it has inked a deal with an entity affiliated with Birch Hill Equity Partners Management Inc. and Gestion Claude Bigras Inc., to buy all GDI shares for $36.60 per share in cash.

The purchase price represents a 25% premium to the closing price of GDI shares on December 22, and a 30% premium to the 20-day volume-weighted average trading price of the subordinate voting shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the period ending on December 22.

The transaction is expected to be closed in the first quarter of 2026.

Post transaction, GDI will become a privately held company.

