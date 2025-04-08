$GD stock is up 4% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GD stock has now risen 4% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $118,070,195 of trading volume.

$GD Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $GD:

$GD insiders have traded $GD stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHEBE N NOVAKOVIC (Chairman and CEO) sold 32,695 shares for an estimated $8,614,609

MARGUERITE AMY GILLILAND (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,562 shares for an estimated $7,499,901 .

. CHRISTOPHER J BRADY (Vice President) sold 5,540 shares for an estimated $1,556,252

LAURA J SCHUMACHER sold 1,796 shares for an estimated $459,204

$GD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 725 institutional investors add shares of $GD stock to their portfolio, and 835 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GD Government Contracts

We have seen $4,811,300,696 of award payments to $GD over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$GD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GD stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$GD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 04/02/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/04/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024

Seaport Global issued a "Negative" rating on 10/11/2024

$GD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GD recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $GD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $315.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $315.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $261.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 David Strauss from Barclays set a target price of $285.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $345.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Michael Eisen from RBC Capital set a target price of $330.0 on 10/24/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.