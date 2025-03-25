News & Insights

Markets
GD

GD Secures $1 Bln Contract Modification From U.S. Navy For Virginia-Class Submarine Materials

March 25, 2025 — 10:31 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - General Dynamics Electric Boat, a division of General Dynamics (GD), announced that it has received a $1 billion contract modification from the U.S. Navy. The contract is for long lead-time materials related to the Virginia-class Block VI submarine.

Virginia-class submarines are designed from the keel up for the full range of 21st-century mission requirements, including anti-submarine and surface ship warfare and special operations support. General Dynamics Electric Boat is the prime contractor and lead design yard for the Virginia class and constructs them in a teaming arrangement with HII's Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia.

General Dynamics Electric Boat designs, builds, repairs and modernizes nuclear submarines for the U.S. Navy. Headquartered in Groton, Connecticut, it employs more than 24,000 people.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.