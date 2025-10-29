GD Power Development Co. (SHSE:600795) Price Target Increased by 10.20% to 6.35

The average one-year price target for GD Power Development Co. (SHSE:600795) has been revised to CN¥6.35 / share. This is an increase of 10.20% from the prior estimate of CN¥5.77 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CN¥5.37 to a high of CN¥7.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.78% from the latest reported closing price of CN¥5.35 / share.

GD Power Development Co. Maintains 2.60% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.60%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in GD Power Development Co.. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 600795 is 0.03%, an increase of 25.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.51% to 71,073K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,493K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,100K shares , representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 600795 by 1.55% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 10,750K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,615K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 600795 by 2.40% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,379K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,291K shares , representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 600795 by 7.34% over the last quarter.

ASHR - Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF holds 3,264K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,441K shares , representing a decrease of 5.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 600795 by 5.16% over the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 2,832K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,705K shares , representing an increase of 4.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 600795 by 10.10% over the last quarter.

