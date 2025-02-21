GD Named Top 25 SAFE Dividend Stock Increasing Payments For Decades

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, General Dynamics Corp is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 0.80% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $163,201,917 worth of GD shares.
General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.
The annualized dividend paid by General Dynamics Corp is $5.68/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 01/17/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for GD, which the report stressed as being of key importance.
GD operates in the Aerospace & Defense sector, among companies like RTX Corp (RTX), and Boeing Co. (BA).
Top 25 S.A.F.E. Dividend Stocks Increasing Payments For Decades »
Also see: APC market cap history
AVCT shares outstanding history
WS Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.