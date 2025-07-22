GD Looks Cheap, But Is It a Value Trap or Treasure?

Here is why we think GD deserves consideration as a value stock.

Reasonable Growth : 14.1% LTM and 8.6% last 3 year average.

: 14.1% LTM and 8.6% last 3 year average. Cash Generative : Nearly 6.8% free cash flow margin and 10.2% operating margin LTM.

: Nearly 6.8% free cash flow margin and 10.2% operating margin LTM. No Major Shocks : GD has avoided any large revenue collapses.

: GD has avoided any large revenue collapses. Modest Valuation: Despite encouraging fundamentals, GD trades at a PE multiple of 19.7

GD Sector Industrials Industry Aerospace & Defense PE Ratio 19.7 LTM* Revenue Growth 14.1% 3Y Average Annual Revenue Growth 8.6% Min Annual Revenue Growth Last 3Y 3.7% LTM* Operating Margin 10.2% 3Y Average Operating Margin 10.3% LTM* Free Cash Flow Margin 6.8%

*LTM: Last Twelve Months

That is one way to look at stocks. Trefis High Quality Portfolio evaluates much more, and is designed to reduce stock-specific risk while giving upside exposure

Does This Work?

For 65 similar value stocks chosen as of mid 2024, consider the following stats for the subsequent 1 year period.

Average peak return of 39.3% vs 14.4% for S&P, with maximum peak return of 133%

Win rate of 60%; win rate represents % of stocks with positive return

Average 1-year return of 14.6%, similar to S&P’s despite tariff instability

But Consider The Risk

That said, General Dynamics isn’t immune to big sell-offs. It fell nearly 50% in the Dot-Com crash and over 60% during the Global Financial Crisis. Even the 2018 correction and Covid dip led to losses of about 35% and 44%, respectively. The recent inflation shock was milder but still caused a 19% drop. Solid fundamentals matter, but when the market turns, this stock can still take a significant hit.

The Trefis High Quality (HQ) Portfolio, with a collection of 30 stocks, has a track record of comfortably outperforming the S&P 500 over the last 4-year period. Why is that? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk versus the benchmark index; less of a roller-coaster ride, as evident in HQ Portfolio performance metrics.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.