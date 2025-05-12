GD Culture Group Limited Enters $300 Million Common Stock Purchase Agreement to Enhance Crypto Asset Treasury Strategy

GDC announces $300 million stock sale to fund crypto asset treasury strategy, enhancing its balance sheet and DeFi involvement.

GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) and its subsidiary, AI Catalysis Corp., have announced a Common Stock Purchase Agreement to sell up to $300 million in common stock to an accredited investor based in the British Virgin Islands. The proceeds will support GDC's strategy to enhance its crypto asset treasury by purchasing Bitcoin and a digital asset known as OFFICIAL TRUMP. This move aims to integrate crypto assets into the company's core operations and reflects GDC's commitment to the ongoing transformation in decentralization and decentralized finance (DeFi). Chairman and CEO Xiaojian Wang emphasized that this strategy aligns with current industry trends and leverages GDC's strengths in digital technologies, aiming to strengthen the company’s financial foundation and generate long-term value for shareholders.

Potential Positives

GDC has secured a Common Stock Purchase Agreement allowing for the sale of up to $300 million in common stock, providing significant capital for strategic investments.

The proceeds will support GDC's crypto asset treasury strategy, showcasing the company's commitment to integrating digital assets into its financial operations.

This strategic move positions GDC to enhance its balance sheet with high-performance assets and align with the growing decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

The CEO's statement emphasizes GDC's leadership and foresight in adapting to industry trends, potentially enhancing long-term value for shareholders.

Potential Negatives

Entering into a Common Stock Purchase Agreement for up to $300 million may raise concerns about dilution of existing shareholder value.

The focus on cryptocurrency and decentralized finance may be viewed as risky, especially given the volatility associated with crypto assets.

The announcement lacks detailed information on how the company plans to manage the integration of crypto assets into its treasury, which may create uncertainty among investors regarding the execution of this strategy.

FAQ

What is the Common Stock Purchase Agreement announced by GDC?

GDC has entered into an Agreement with an accredited investor for the sale of up to $300 million of its common stock.

How will GDC use the proceeds from the stock sale?

The proceeds will support GDC's crypto asset treasury strategy, including purchasing Bitcoin and OFFICIAL TRUMP.

What does GDC's crypto asset treasury strategy aim to achieve?

The strategy aims to enhance GDC's balance sheet with high-performance digital assets while participating in decentralized finance.

Who is the Chairman and CEO of GD Culture Group Limited?

Mr. Xiaojian Wang is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GD Culture Group Limited.

What are the main businesses of GD Culture Group Limited?

GDC focuses on AI-driven digital human technology and live-streaming e-commerce through its subsidiaries.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

NEW YORK, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GD Culture Group Limited (“GDC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GDC), and its subsidiary, AI Catalysis Corp. (“AI Catalysis”), today announced that it has entered into a Common Stock Purchase Agreement (the “Agreement”) with an accredited investor (an “Investor”), a British Virgin Island limited liability company, providing for the sale by the Company of up to $300 million of its common stock.





Proceeds from the facility will be used to support the Company’s crypto asset treasury strategy, including the purchase of Bitcoin (“BTC”) and OFFICIAL TRUMP (“TRUMP”). Under this initiative, and subject to certain limitations, GDC intends to allocate a significant portion of the proceeds from any share sales under the facility to the acquisition, long-term holding, and integration of crypto assets into its core treasury operations. This strategic move reflects the Company’s commitment to and confidence in the ongoing decentralization transformation.





Through the adoption of this crypto asset treasury strategy, GDC aims to enhance its balance sheet with high-performance, scalable digital assets while aligning itself with the expanding decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.





Mr. Xiaojian Wang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: “GDC’s adoption of crypto assets as treasury reserve holdings is a deliberate strategy that reflects both current industry trends and our unique strengths in digital technologies and the livestreaming e-commerce ecosystem. Our substantial partnership with the Investor provides strong momentum for this initiative, reinforcing our leadership in pursuing growth opportunities and embracing blockchain-driven industrial transformation. We believe our forward-looking strategy will further strengthen our financial foundation and drive long-term value creation for our shareholders as decentralized finance continues to evolve.”







