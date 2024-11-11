News & Insights

GCX Metals Reports Strong Drilling Results at Reef 1

November 11, 2024 — 07:08 pm EST

GCX Metals Limited (AU:TM1) has released an update.

GCX Metals Limited has reported promising results from its Phase 1 diamond drilling at Reef 1 North, revealing substantial intersections of copper, gold, and platinum group metals. The drilling has expanded the mineralized zone by over 100m, enhancing the potential for a significant sulphide deposit. With Phase 2 reverse circulation drilling now completed, further results are anticipated, potentially boosting investor interest in this valuable stratiform reef deposit.

