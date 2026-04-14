GCT vs. RCAT: Which Technology Services Stock is Better-Placed Now?

GigaCloud Technology GCT and Red Cat Holdings RCAT are key participants in the Zacks Technology Services industry. Based in California, GigaCloud Technology is a prominent provider of end-to-end global B2B technology solutions focused on large-parcel merchandise.

Its B2B e-commerce platform, GigaCloud Marketplace, brings together sourcing, payments and logistics within a unified system. The platform primarily links Asian manufacturers with resellers across the United States, Asia and Europe, enabling smoother international trade and business expansion.

Red Cat, on the other hand, focuses on integrating robotic hardware and software for both military and commercial purposes. Its wholly owned subsidiaries include Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace. The company is also extending its presence into maritime applications through Blue Ops, Inc., where it is working on uncrewed surface vessels.

Against this backdrop, the key question is: which of these stocks currently represents a stronger investment opportunity? Let us explore further to find out.

The Case for GCT

GigaCloud Technology, which went public in 2022, has established itself as a major provider of global B2B technology solutions for large-parcel goods. Its marketplace connects manufacturers—mainly from Asia—with resellers in the United States and Europe. By combining digital marketplace capabilities with logistics infrastructure, GigaCloud has built an efficient and scalable ecosystem. This enables retailers to concentrate on sales while benefiting from quicker fulfillment, wider product selection and lower capital requirements, thereby improving margins, scalability and competitive positioning within a niche e-commerce segment.

In March, GigaCloud introduced a marketplace initiative with Otto Group, a leading European e-commerce and retail company. Through this collaboration, selected sellers—including well-known furniture brands and suppliers—will be onboarded onto Otto’s established marketplace platform. The initiative is designed to broaden product offerings while leveraging GigaCloud’s global supplier base and technological strengths. This partnership highlights GigaCloud’s channel-agnostic approach and reinforces its role as a marketplace solutions provider that bridges global supply with regional platforms, helping suppliers effectively reach local demand through trusted marketplaces.

This development is expected to boost GigaCloud’s platform activity and increase gross merchandise volume by expanding seller participation. It also strengthens network effects and strategic partnerships, supporting long-term growth and scalability.

In January, GigaCloud completed the $18 million acquisition of New Classic Home Furnishings to enhance its domestic distribution capabilities. This move supports its strategy of building a channel-agnostic marketplace that improves supplier-retailer connectivity. Adding New Classic—a wholesaler with a strong brick-and-mortar presence—aligns with GigaCloud’s goal of diversifying its operations beyond e-commerce.

The company’s strong liquidity position, along with a debt-free balance sheet, provides a solid base for ongoing strategic investments and capital deployment.

The Case for RCAT

Red Cat’s rapid expansion in production capacity is increasing costs and putting pressure on margins in the absence of consistent order flow. The company has significantly scaled its manufacturing footprint, growing total facility space from 36,000 to 254,000 square feet by the end of 2025. While this expansion supports growth, the higher fixed costs associated with these facilities could weigh on profitability if sufficiently high-volume orders are not secured. The U.S. Army’s Short-Range Reconnaissance program remains a critical driver of growth, and any delays in government contracts could impact the company’s 2026 revenue target of $100–$170 million.

At the same time, RCAT is experiencing strong demand from defense and government customers and is winning new programs. The company is enhancing its ability to quickly scale production to meet mission-critical needs. Its transition toward full-rate production for both aerial and maritime platforms is noteworthy.

On the fourth-quarter 2025earnings call management stated that Red Cat is on track to scale Black Widow Drones output to 1,000 units a month in the first half of 2026. In the maritime segment, the company expects to produce more than 100 uncrewed surface vessels in 2026, with capacity expanding to support production in the thousands.

However, operating expenses are rising sharply. In the fourth quarter of 2025, total operating costs reached $25.1 million, more than doubling year over year. Elevated expenses have resulted in losses per share for three consecutive quarters, despite revenue growth. Additionally, significant capital expenditure remains a concern, particularly as the Blue Ops division requires substantial investment alongside facility expansion and spending on technologies such as advanced battery systems, artificial intelligence and communications.

Price Performance, Valuation & Earnings Estimates

Over the past six months, RCAT shares have performed dismally, declining in double digits (% wise). On the other hand, GCT shares have performed much better, gaining in double digits in the same time frame.

6-Month Price Comparison

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RCAT is trading at a forward sales multiple of 8.46, whereas GCT’s forward sales multiple sits at 1.04, suggesting that RCAT shares are pricier. GCT has a Value Score of A, whereas RCAT has a Value Score of F.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GCT’s earnings has been witnessing an upward trend over the past 90 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For RCAT, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss has widened over the past 90 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

End Note

Despite the aggressive manufacturing expansion, there is a lingering execution risk that could prevent RCAT from being profitable any time soon. The dependency on government orders could affect the company’s revenues in case of delays.

On the other hand, GCT’s strong, debt-free balance sheet, apart from the AI-driven logistics expansion capabilities, bodes well. GigaCloud’s encouraging valuation picture, favorable earnings estimate revisions and a better price performance place it on a more solid footing than RCAT, thereby reinforcing its appeal as a more attractive buy today.

Considering these factors, GCT emerges as the clear winner in this face-off of technology services stocks. GCT currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas RCAT carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (RCAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.