GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GC Q1 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GC (GLIBA) released a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $18 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $35 million, or $1.13 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.8% to $256 million from $266 million last year.

GCI Liberty, Inc. - Series A GC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $18 Mln. vs. $35 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.45 vs. $1.13 last year. -Revenue: $256 Mln vs. $266 Mln last year.

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