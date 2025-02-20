GBX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (Symbol: GBX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $55.40, changing hands as low as $53.33 per share. Greenbrier Companies Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GBX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GBX's low point in its 52 week range is $41.40 per share, with $71.059 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.16.

