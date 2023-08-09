GBP/USD Forecast – British Pound Continues to See Support

GBP/USD Forecast Video for 10.08.23

FXEmpire.com -

British Pound vs US Dollar Technical Analysis

Wednesday’s trading session witnessed a slight dip in the British pound, although we recovered enough to be essentially unchanged.

Traders are fixed upon the pivotal support level of 1.2650, a historical juncture that has demonstrated its significance in the past. Nestled strategically between the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average and the 200-Day EMA, this support region exudes resilience, potentially setting the stage for a rebound.

Adding to the appeal of this zone is the proximity of the uptrend line, which aligns with the region. This confluence of factors renders the area particularly enticing for traders seeking potential buying opportunities. A decisive breach above 1.2785 might herald further upward movement, with aspirations potentially reaching the psychological threshold of 1.30—a level known to captivate trader attention and influence market dynamics.

Presently, the pound remains ensconced within an overarching uptrend, which poses challenges to those considering overly aggressive bearish positions. However, caution remains the watchword, as a breach below the 200-Day EMA could signal a possible extension of downside potential.

The heartbeat of the British pound’s trajectory resonates with the actions of the Bank of England, whose response to inflation concerns significantly influences market sentiment. In a parallel vein, the United States’ Federal Reserve grapples with its own inflationary pressures. This shared narrative of combating inflation might pave the way for sustained strength in both the pound and the US dollar, subsequently contributing to the prevailing consolidation phase.

Within this complex landscape, market participants are poised to experience bouts of heightened volatility and wavering decisions. The ongoing tussle between discerning the next course of action and gauging potential market trends adds to the environment’s uncertainty. The interplay between these major central banks injects an element of volatility that is conducive to a consolidation phase.

As the horizon unfolds, traders will intently follow the evolution of central bank policies and key economic indicators. A significant shift in monetary strategies could serve as the long-awaited catalyst, potentially triggering a breakout from the existing consolidation pattern.

In the midst of Wednesday’s trading session, the British pound finds itself treading the waters of a consolidation phase. With the 1.2650 support level as a cornerstone, bolstered by the presence of the 50-Day EMA and the 200-Day EMA, the potential for a resurgence gains prominence. A breakthrough above 1.2785 could usher in a fresh wave of upward momentum, aimed at breaching the pivotal 1.30 mark. However, the pound’s trajectory remains enigmatic, tethered to the ongoing inflation considerations faced by the Bank of England and the Federal Reserve.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.