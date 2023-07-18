GBP/JPY Forecast – British Pound Pulls Back Against Japanese Yen

GBP/JPY Forecast Video for 19.07.23

British Pound vs Japanese Yen Technical Analysis

The British pound has initially tried to rally during the trading session on Tuesday, but gave back gains almost immediately to slam into the ¥180 level. However, the market has turned around to show signs of support yet again, and now it seems like we are just slamming around. With this being the case, it will be interesting to see how this plays out, but I do think that we have the potential for some type of explosive move. Keep in mind that the Bank of Japan is the most dovish central bank out of all of the major powers, so that does continue to put a lot of negativity into the Japanese yen.

Furthermore, we are in a massive bullish run, and I think that continues to be a situation where you cannot fight the momentum. All things being equal, this is a market that I think continues to see a lot of noisy behavior, but I would be a buyer of dips as they offer value. Another thing that helps the market rally at this point is the fact that the British pound has been very strong for a while, and inflation in the United Kingdom continues to see a lot of pressure, therefore it looks like the Bank of England will continue to be very hawkish.

All things being equal, I think this continues to be a “buy on the dips” scenario, and the situation continues to be one that you will have to be cautious. After all, the volatility will be a major issue that you will have to deal with, with the ¥184 level as an area that has been massive resistance, and then the ¥185 level would be the next target. All things being equal, I do think that we see a lot of noise, so therefore keep your position size reasonable but I still favor the overall upside, as the market will continue to see plenty of upward pressure, due to the fact that the situation continues to be one that the buyers certainly have control over the longer-term, but it also continues to be more noise than anything else.

