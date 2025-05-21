Gaxos.ai Inc. Launches UnPGT.ai: A Revolutionary Tool for Transforming AI-Generated Text into Human-Quality Content

Gaxos.ai has launched UnPGT.ai, enhancing AI-generated text to sound more human and natural for various applications.

Gaxos.ai Inc. has officially launched UnPGT.ai, a new tool designed to enhance text generated by artificial intelligence, making it sound more natural and human-like. UnGPT features a real-time rewriting engine that transforms machine-generated content while preserving meaning and context. The tool employs a proprietary multi-pass transformation model that surpasses existing AI detection tools, addressing the growing demand for high-quality, undetectable output, especially in sensitive industries. CEO Vadim Mats emphasized that UnGPT bridges the gap between AI-generated text and its practical usability. Key features include an Adaptive Text Engine, Contextual Synonym Intelligence, seamless web integration, and Recursive Refinement for multi-layer text enhancement. Gaxos.ai focuses on redefining human-AI relationships through innovative solutions in health, wellness, and gaming.

Potential Positives

Official launch of UnPGT.ai, a significant advancement in AI text rewriting technology.

Proprietary technology includes features that outperform leading AI detection tools, addressing industry concerns for high-quality, undetectable AI output.

UnPGT.ai enhances user experience with advanced features like Adaptive Text Engine and Contextual Synonym Intelligence, showcasing innovation in AI application.

The launch positions Gaxos as a key player in redefining the human-AI relationship and broadens its offerings in AI solutions across sectors like health and wellness and gaming.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on forward-looking statements may create uncertainty for investors, as the company cannot guarantee that its expectations will be met or provide assurances about future results.



The statement regarding the tool's ability to create "undetectable" content could raise ethical and regulatory concerns regarding the use of AI in sensitive sectors, potentially damaging the company's reputation.



The emphasis on outperforming existing AI detection tools may attract scrutiny from competitors and raise questions about the long-term sustainability of the technology's effectiveness.

FAQ

What is UnPGT.ai?

UnPGT.ai is a tool developed by Gaxos that makes machine-generated text sound natural and human-like through its real-time rewriting engine.

How does UnPGT.ai improve AI-generated text?

It uses a proprietary multi-pass transformation model to enhance the quality of text, maintaining meaning while increasing its authenticity.

What features does UnPGT.ai offer?

Key features include an Adaptive Text Engine, Contextual Synonym Intelligence, Seamless Web Integration, and Recursive Refinement for enhanced text quality.

Who is the CEO of Gaxos.ai?

Vadim Mats is the CEO of Gaxos.ai, which is committed to enhancing the human-AI relationship in various sectors.

Where can I find more information about Gaxos.ai?

More information is available on their website, and you can follow Gaxos Labs on X, Facebook, or LinkedIn for updates.

Full Release



Roseland, NJ, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaxos.ai Inc. ("Gaxos" or the "Company"), a company developing artificial intelligence applications across various sectors, today announced the official launch of UnPGT.ai, a tool that makes text created by generative artificial intelligence sound natural and human. UnGPT introduces a real-time rewriting engine designed to convert machine-generated text into authentic, human-quality content without compromising meaning or context.





UnGPT uses a proprietary multi-pass transformation model that outperforms leading AI detection tools and addresses one of the industry’s fastest growing concerns: the need for undetectable, high-quality output in sensitive sectors. “UnGPT isn’t just another AI tool,” said Vadim Mats, CEO of Gaxos. “It builds a bridge between raw LLM output and real-world usability.”





UnGPT consistently outperforms popular AI detection tools and includes power features such as:







Adaptive Text Engine – an advanced natural flow optimizer with tone-tuning



Contextual Synonym Intelligence – Enhances emotional tone, relevance, clarity



Seamless Web Integration - A browser extension for humanizing text anywhere on the web



Recursive Refinement – Multi-layer enhancement that polishes text over multiple passes







About Gaxos.ai Inc.







Gaxos.AI isn't just developing applications; it's redefining the human-AI relationship. Our offerings span health and wellness as well as gaming. We're committed to addressing health, longevity, and entertainment, through AI solutions.







Forward-Looking Statements







All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s filings with the SEC.







Gaxos.ai Inc. Company Contact







Investor Relations





E:



ir@gaxos.ai







T: 1-888-319-2499



