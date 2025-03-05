Gaxos.ai Inc. Acquires Advanced AI Technology to Enhance Content Creation Services

Gaxos.ai acquired AI technology to enhance its content creation services, expanding capabilities in text-to-speech, image generation, and video assembly.

Quiver AI Summary

Gaxos.ai Inc. has announced the acquisition of new AI technology aimed at enhancing its content creation services, which will significantly expand the capabilities of Gaxos Labs and accelerate its broader AI development efforts. This strategic acquisition introduces advanced solutions, such as text-to-speech, image generation, video assembly, and more, creating new possibilities for users and enterprises. CEO Vadim Mats highlighted that this integration will strengthen the company’s AI ecosystem and boost its product development. Gaxos.ai focuses on transforming the human-AI relationship across various fields, including health, wellness, and gaming. Investors are reminded that the company’s forward-looking statements involve uncertainties and may not guarantee future results.

Potential Positives

The acquisition of AI technology significantly enhances Gaxos Labs' content creation capabilities, positioning the company for growth in a competitive market.

By integrating advanced AI solutions like text-to-speech, image generation, and video assembly, Gaxos is supercharging its product offerings and improving user experience.

This strategic move strengthens Gaxos’ AI ecosystem, indicating a commitment to innovation and leadership in the artificial intelligence sector.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, which come with inherent risks and uncertainties that could lead to actual results differing materially from expectations.

The Company does not provide specific details about the acquired technology, leaving potential investors and stakeholders without a clear understanding of its real impact on Gaxos' capabilities.

There is no mention of how the integration of the new technology will be funded, which may raise concerns about financial stability or reliance on future revenue generation.

FAQ

What recent acquisition has Gaxos.ai made?

Gaxos.ai has acquired AI technology to enhance its content creation services and expand its capabilities.

How will the acquisition impact Gaxos Labs?

The acquisition will strengthen Gaxos Labs by providing advanced content generation tools and capabilities for users and enterprises.

What AI solutions does Gaxos.ai offer now?

Gaxos.ai now offers advanced text-to-speech, image generation, video assembly, narration, styling, and script automation.

Who is the CEO of Gaxos.ai?

Vadim Mats is the CEO of Gaxos.ai, commenting on the recent acquisition and its benefits.

Where can I find more information about Gaxos Labs?

More information about Gaxos Labs can be found on their website and social media channels.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GXAI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $GXAI stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Roseland, NJ, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaxos.ai Inc. ("Gaxos" or the "Company"), a company developing artificial intelligence applications across various sectors, today announced that the Company has acquired AI technology to bolster its content creation services. This acquisition immediately expands the capabilities of Gaxos Labs and enhances the Company’s broader AI development initiatives, setting the stage for growth.





This strategic addition equips Gaxos with AI solutions, including advanced text-to-speech (TTS), high-quality image generation, dynamic video assembly, instant narration, enhanced styling, and script automation, unlocking unprecedented possibilities for both users and enterprises.





"This acquisition immediately strengthens our AI ecosystem," said Vadim Mats, CEO of Gaxos.AI. "By integrating this technology, we are supercharging our product capabilities and accelerating the future of AI-powered content creation."





For more information, visit



Gaxos Labs



where you’ll find more information on Gaxos Labs and all it offers game developers and players. You can also follow Gaxos Labs on



X



,



Facebook



, or Gaxos.ai on



LinkedIn



for the latest updates and news.







About Gaxos.ai Inc.







Gaxos.AI isn't just developing applications; it's redefining the human-AI relationship. Our offerings span health and wellness as well as gaming. We're committed to addressing health, longevity, and entertainment, through AI solutions.







Forward-Looking Statements







All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s filings with the SEC.







Gaxos.ai Inc. Company Contact







Investor Relations





E:



ir@gaxos.ai







T: 1-888-319-2499



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.