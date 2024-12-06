Gaxos.AI announces visual editor for Godot Engine

Gaxos.ai (GXAI) released a visual editor for Godot Engine for their artificial intelligence solution for game developers and publishers, Gaxos Labs. The Godot visual editor introduces a user-friendly interface that simplifies the process of embedding AI-driven features directly into game projects.

