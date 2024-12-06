Gaxos.AI announces visual editor for Godot Engine

Gaxos.ai (GXAI) released a visual editor for Godot Engine for their artificial intelligence solution for game developers and publishers, Gaxos Labs. The Godot visual editor introduces a user-friendly interface that simplifies the process of embedding AI-driven features directly into game projects.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on GXAI:
- Gaxos.AI successfully integrated Suno AI, ElevanLabs into Gaxos Labs
- Gaxos.AI board of directors approves Bitcoin as treasury reserve asset
- Gaxos.AI files to sell 2.61M shares of common stock for holders
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.