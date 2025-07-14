Gauzy Ltd. and Research Frontiers Announce First Customer Delivery of Cadillac CELESTIQ Featuring Innovative SPD Smart Glass Technology

Gauzy Ltd. and Research Frontiers announce delivery of Cadillac CELESTIQ featuring innovative SPD smart glass technology for enhanced driving comfort.

Gauzy Ltd., in collaboration with Research Frontiers, announced the successful delivery of the Cadillac CELESTIQ, General Motors' first fully electric sedan featuring advanced SPD smart glass technology. This marks a significant milestone as it is the first production vehicle equipped with serially produced electronically dimmable SPD smart glass, allowing customizable tint levels across four zones of its panoramic roof. Gauzy's SPD technology enhances passenger comfort and reduces energy consumption, which is particularly beneficial for electric vehicles, increasing their driving range. The milestone illustrates Gauzy's leadership in smart materials for automotive applications, supported by its partnerships with GM and other automotive manufacturers. As the automotive smart glass market continues to grow, Gauzy is positioned to expand its offerings and capabilities in energy-efficient technologies for vehicles.

Potential Positives

First customer delivery of the Cadillac CELESTIQ featuring Gauzy's SPD smart glass technology highlights the successful collaboration with General Motors and underscores Gauzy's strong position in the automotive sector.

The CELESTIQ's use of the largest piece of dimmable smart glass in a production vehicle demonstrates Gauzy's innovation and leadership in advanced materials, which can enhance passenger comfort and energy efficiency.

With the global automotive smart glass market projected to significantly grow, Gauzy's innovative technologies and expanding OEM partnerships position the company well for future growth and opportunities in the evolving EV landscape.

The partnership with Research Frontiers and the development of variable tint technology for large surfaces may provide a competitive advantage and attractive solutions for future automotive applications.

Potential Negatives

While the press release highlights a significant partnership and milestone with General Motors, it does not provide specific sales figures or financial impacts from this collaboration, leaving a gap in understanding the actual business benefit.

The statement includes a disclaimer about forward-looking statements, which may signal to investors that future performance is uncertain and could be subject to various market risks that are not detailed in this release.

FAQ

What is Gauzy Ltd. known for?

Gauzy Ltd. is recognized as a global leader in light and vision control technologies, focusing on advanced material science solutions.

What milestone did Gauzy achieve with General Motors?

Gauzy announced the first customer delivery of the Cadillac CELESTIQ featuring SPD smart glass technology.

How does SPD smart glass benefit electric vehicles?

SPD smart glass can block up to 99.5% of visible light and reduce HVAC energy consumption by up to 40%.

What is unique about the CELESTIQ's smart glass roof?

The CELESTIQ has the industry's largest piece of dimmable smart glass, divided into four independently controlled zones.

How is the automotive smart glass market projected to grow?

The global automotive smart glass market is expected to grow from $16 billion in 2024 to over $25 billion by 2028.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



NEW YORK, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gauzy Ltd. (NASDAQ: GAUZ), a global leader in light and vision control technologies, joined by Research Frontiers (NASDAQ: REFR), today announced the first customer delivery of General Motors’ Cadillac CELESTIQ, their first fully electric vehicle sedan featuring patented SPD (Suspended Particle Device) smart glass technology supplied by Gauzy. As part of Gauzy’s ongoing production program with GM and longstanding involvement in bringing SPD technology to market, this milestone marks the first customer delivery of the CELESTIQ with serially produced electronically dimmable SPD smart glass. This milestone underscores Gauzy’s continued leadership in advanced smart materials for the automotive sector and its broad collaboration with Research Frontiers to supply the highest-performing smart glass technology in serial production.





The CELESTIQ’s roof features the industry’s largest piece of dimmable smart glass ever used in a production vehicle, segmented into four independently controlled zones, allowing each occupant to tailor the tint level above them, enabled by SPD. Powered by Gauzy’s dynamic SPD technology, the glass switches in seconds to block up to 99.5% of visible light, 99% of harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays, and 95% of infrared (IR) radiation, which can help reduce HVAC energy consumption by up to 40% compared to traditional fixed-tint glass. These performance benefits also help to increase the effective driving range of electric vehicles.





This advanced light control system not only enhances passenger comfort but also supports broader EV performance goals. HVAC systems can consume up to 30% of an electric vehicle’s energy under extreme conditions, making smart glass a strategic technology to increase driving range and improve in-cabin efficiency.





“This collaboration with GM is a significant leap forward in bringing dynamic glass from concept to reality at a production scale,” said Eyal Peso, CEO and Co-founder of Gauzy. “We're enabling more sustainable, high-performance vehicle cabins that meet the demands of modern EV platforms. Cadillac’s theme of providing a completely customizable experience for its drivers and passengers was made even further possible by our multi-zone SPD panoramic glass roof, and we are proud to be part of this unique model. We continue to ramp up shipments for this model, further deepening our relationship with GM.”





Backed by a robust portfolio of patents in SPD light control and related advanced material technologies by Gauzy and Research Frontiers, Gauzy offers a scalable smart materials platform that provides OEMs with a competitive edge in both performance and sustainability. The CELESTIQ program demonstrates Gauzy’s ability to bring advanced materials to serial production while meeting the high standards of global automotive leaders. With large and replicable SPD film coating capabilities, Gauzy is well positioned to support both niche vehicle models and large-scale OEM platforms.





The commercial launch with GM follows SPD integrations in vehicle models from Ferrari, McLaren, and Mercedes-Benz, expanding Gauzy’s presence across premium and performance vehicle segments. With ongoing serial production, Gauzy’s SPD SmartGlass is primed for broader integration across future vehicle platforms as automakers focus on energy-efficient, software-defined cabins and enhanced passenger experiences.





Joseph M. Harary, President and CEO of Research Frontiers, added: “We congratulate Gauzy, GM and its Cadillac division and the robust supply chain for automotive SPD-SmartGlass on this milestone. For large surface areas like panoramic roofs, SPD-SmartGlass is the ideal variable tint technology thanks to its rapid switching speed, wide light transmission range, and uniform tinting, without the ‘iris effect’ seen in slower, less consistent alternative technologies. SPD switches in just one to two seconds regardless of size, draws minimal power at only 0.06 watts per square foot, and requires no energy to remain dark when the vehicle is parked.”





According to industry analysts, the global automotive smart glass market is projected to grow from $16 billion in 2024 to over $25 billion by 2028, fueled by rapid EV adoption and the increasing demand for intelligent in-cabin technologies. Gauzy’s innovative SPD product portfolio and expanding OEM partnerships place the company at the forefront of this accelerating market.









About Gauzy









Gauzy Ltd. (NASDAQ: GAUZ) is a global leader in light and vision control technologies, specializing in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of advanced material science solutions that enhance comfort, safety, energy efficiency, and user experience. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Gauzy operates across key international markets through subsidiaries in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. The company’s technologies are deployed by leading brands in the automotive, aerospace, and architectural sectors in over 60 countries through direct channels and a certified distribution network. For more information, visit



www.gauzy.com



.









About Research Frontiers









Research Frontiers Inc. (NASDAQ: REFR) is a global leader in light-control innovation and the developer and licensor of patented SPD-SmartGlass technology. Headquartered in Woodbury, New York, the company enables dynamic shading solutions that allow users to precisely and uniformly control light, glare, and heat through glass or plastic, either manually or automatically. SPD-SmartGlass is used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings, and specialty applications around the world. With hundreds of patents and a growing partner ecosystem, Research Frontiers continues to advance light-control solutions that enhance comfort, energy efficiency, and user experience.





For more information, visit



www.SmartGlass.com



.





Forward-Looking Statements





This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. These statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Gauzy and Research Frontiers’ expected financial performance, future growth, strategic plans, product development, market expansion, business outlook, and milestones. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.





These forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and information currently available. Actual results may differ materially from those projected due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to market conditions, customer demand, product performance, economic conditions, competition, and other factors beyond the company’s control.





For a detailed discussion of these and other risks that may impact Gauzy’s and Research Frontiers’ business, please refer to each the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including Gauzy’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. Gauzy and Research Frontiers undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law. “SPD-Smart” and “SPD-SmartGlass”are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc.





IR and Media Contact Info





Media –



press@gauzy.com







Investors –



ir@gauzy.com





