Gaussin SA Faces Financial Challenges Amid Recovery

Gaussin SA, an engineering company listed on Euronext Growth, is undergoing a judicial recovery procedure due to financial challenges. The company recently suspended trading of its shares following unusual trading volumes and is now resuming trading after addressing shareholder concerns. Gaussin’s financial difficulties include delayed 2023 account publication and substantial liabilities, totaling 141 million euros, with ongoing disputes over 100 million euros of those claims.

