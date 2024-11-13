Gaucho Group initiates Chapter 11 reorganization

Gaucho Group (VINO) Holdings has filed a petition pursuant to Chapter 11 for a reorganization plan. This decision comes as part of a strategic effort to protect the Company’s valuable assets, including Algodon Mansion and Algodon Wine Estates in Argentina, and ensure continued operations while navigating current legal challenges. After a thorough analysis of all potential options, Gaucho Holdings determined that filing for Chapter 11 reorganization would provide immediate protection for its assets and support the Company’s goal of maintaining operations for the benefit of all stockholders. The Chapter 11 process enables the Company to challenge claims by creditors and, if deemed valid, establish a structured repayment plan over time while continuing to operate its business. Gaucho Holdings has received a notice of delisting from NASDAQ and anticipates being quoted on the over-the-counter market under the symbol “VINOQ.” The decision to pursue Chapter 11 reorganization comes at an opportune time, as Argentina enters a pivotal phase marked by promising economic developments. A convergence of favorable factors-including the alignment of Argentina’s leadership philosophies with those of the incoming U.S. administration-signals a renewed period of international cooperation and economic growth. Key drivers such as the reintroduction of 30-year mortgages revitalizing the housing market, the successful tax amnesty program injecting significant capital into the economy, and Argentina’s proactive stance as an early adopter of Bitcoin, enhancing financial flexibility and investor confidence, position the country for robust growth. Gaucho Holdings views these trends as a strategic opportunity to bridge the gap between its public market valuation and the significant intrinsic value of its real estate holdings. The Company is dedicated to implementing strategic measures that preserve stockholder value and align its market capitalization with the true worth of its assets, positioning it to benefit from Argentina’s upward economic trajectory. Scott Mathis, CEO, stated: “This decision was not made lightly, but it is a necessary step to ensure that we protect the significant value we have built in our assets, especially at a time when Argentina’s economic climate is showing marked improvement. Chapter 11 offers us the framework to navigate these challenges and continue driving value for our stockholders while maintaining operational integrity.” The Company has already been informed that the Chapter 11 reorganization petition filed on November 12, 2024 has had an immediate positive effect, resulting in the adjournment of the pending sale of its assets.

