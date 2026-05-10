GATX Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

GATX (NYSE:GATX) reported first-quarter 2026 diluted earnings per share of $2.35, up from $2.15 in the same period a year earlier, as management said demand remained steady across its rail businesses and strong in aircraft engine leasing despite heightened macroeconomic uncertainty.

Shari Hellerman, head of investor relations, said the company’s results were “in line with expectations” for the quarter. Executives also reaffirmed the company’s full-year outlook during the question-and-answer portion of the call, while noting that timing of asset sales and engine remarketing activity can create quarterly variability.

Rail North America demand remains steady

In Rail North America, GATX said demand for railcars in the existing fleet remained steady. The company’s reported metrics now include both its legacy fleet and the Wells Fargo railcar fleet acquired through its recent transaction.

At quarter-end, Rail North America fleet utilization was 98.1%. Hellerman said that result was consistent with expectations, given that the Wells Fargo fleet entered 2026 at 96.5% utilization.

Renewal activity remained strong. GATX reported a renewal success rate of 79.1%, a Lease Price Index renewal rate change of 22.3% and an average renewal term of 56 months. Hellerman said a little more than two-thirds of the combined fleet has been repriced in the current favorable lease-rate environment, leaving “meaningful runway to enhance financial performance across the remaining fleet.”

Paul Titterton, executive vice president and president of Rail North America, said the North American rail market continues to support solid performance. He pointed to limited new railcar supply and high scrap prices that are causing older cars to exit the market, contributing to net fleet shrinkage.

“That is causing net fleet shrinkage across the North American rail fleet,” Titterton said. “Of course, that’s very favorable for us in terms of maintaining utilization and maintaining pricing.”

Wells Fargo fleet integration tracking ahead of plan

President and Chief Executive Officer Bob Lyons said integration of the Wells Fargo fleet is “going very well” and is likely ahead of where management expected to be at this point. He said GATX completed the cutover of fleet data on Jan. 1 and has onboarded a number of new employees, including many from Wells Fargo.

Lyons said customer reaction has been positive, while acknowledging that a transaction of this size requires work on items such as contract structures, billing and cash distributions. He said there have been “zero surprises.”

The acquisition added about 300 new accounts, bringing GATX’s total customer base to well over 1,000, Lyons said. Many of those customers were already familiar to GATX or operate in industries the company knows well.

Lyons reiterated that the full-year impact of the joint venture is expected to be in the range of $0.20 to $0.30 per share and said the company is on target for that range.

Secondary market remains robust

GATX generated about $50 million in gains on asset dispositions during the quarter, supported by what management described as a robust secondary market. Lyons said the company still expects approximately $200 million in gains on dispositions for the year, split between about $130 million from GATX’s wholly owned assets and about $70 million from the joint venture.

Tom Ellman, executive vice president and chief financial officer, said the joint venture had only about $2 million in disposition gains in the first quarter, which was expected because the company focused on integration early in the year. He said those gains should increase over the remainder of 2026.

Titterton said demand from buyers remains strong, particularly because muted new railcar production leaves the secondary market as the primary outlet for capital seeking exposure to railcars.

“For us as a seller, that’s a very nice position in which to find ourselves,” Titterton said.

International rail and engine leasing results

At Rail International, GATX said European railcar demand remained steady despite macroeconomic pressure in the region. Fleet utilization in Europe was 94.7% at the end of the first quarter, unchanged from the prior quarter. In India, GATX Rail India ended the quarter at 100% utilization, with management citing policy support and economic growth as drivers of strong railcar demand.

In Engine Leasing, GATX said its joint venture with Rolls-Royce and its wholly owned engine portfolio produced excellent operating results. Ellman said income from operations in the engine leasing business increased year over year due to more engines on lease at higher lease rates.

However, earnings from RRPF were lower than the prior-year quarter because of the timing of remarketing activity. Ellman said remarketing income can be “very lumpy” from quarter to quarter and represented less than 10% of joint venture earnings in the first quarter, compared with roughly one-third over the last couple of years.

Lyons said GATX continues to expect Engine Leasing segment profit of $180 million to $185 million for the year, up from 2025.

Guidance hinges on asset sales, maintenance and global conditions

Management said the first quarter largely unfolded as expected across major drivers including lease revenue, disposition gains, maintenance costs and Rail International segment profit.

Ellman said the largest sources of near-term variability are remarketing activity in Rail North America and at the Rolls-Royce joint venture. He also noted that maintenance spending can affect results. Lyons said GATX continues to expect Rail North America maintenance expense of about $500 million for the full year, even though annualizing first-quarter expense would imply a somewhat lower figure.

Executives said they are not seeing significant deterioration in North American railcar leasing market conditions, though customers have expressed concern about geopolitical developments. Ellman said the company’s outlook assumes no material disruption to the global economy or to global aviation, particularly wide-body, long-haul routes.

About GATX (NYSE:GATX)

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) is a global railcar leasing and asset management company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1898 as General American Transportation Corporation, GATX has grown into one of the world's leading lessors of railcars, marine vessels and industrial assets. The company's core business focuses on leasing and managing high-value equipment for customers in the energy, industrial, chemical, agricultural and metals markets.

In its Rail North America segment, GATX owns and manages a diverse fleet of more than 60,000 railcars, including tank cars, covered hoppers, boxcars and flatcars.

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