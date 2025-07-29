(RTTNews) - GATX CORP (GATX) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $75.5 million, or $2.06 per share. This compares with $44.4 million, or $1.21 per share, last year.

Excluding items, GATX CORP reported adjusted earnings of $75.5 million or $2.06 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 99.9% to $430.5 million from $386.7 billion last year.

GATX CORP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $75.5 Mln. vs. $44.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.06 vs. $1.21 last year. -Revenue: $430.5 Mln vs. $386.7 Bln last year.

