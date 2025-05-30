GATX Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for GATX

In trading on Friday, shares of GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $149.57, changing hands as high as $162.75 per share. GATX Corp shares are currently trading up about 10.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GATX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GATX's low point in its 52 week range is $127 per share, with $168.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $159.11.

