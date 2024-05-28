Gateway Mining Plans New Share Issuance

Gateway Mining Limited (AU:GML) has released an update.

Gateway Mining Limited has announced a new securities issuance, proposing to issue up to 60,100,000 fully paid ordinary shares under the ASX code GML with a proposed issue date of June 6, 2024. This issuance aims to raise capital through a placement or other means, as detailed in their latest financial documents submitted to the ASX.

