News & Insights

Stocks

Gateway Mining Plans New Share Issuance

May 28, 2024 — 07:48 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Gateway Mining Limited (AU:GML) has released an update.

Gateway Mining Limited has announced a new securities issuance, proposing to issue up to 60,100,000 fully paid ordinary shares under the ASX code GML with a proposed issue date of June 6, 2024. This issuance aims to raise capital through a placement or other means, as detailed in their latest financial documents submitted to the ASX.

For further insights into AU:GML stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.