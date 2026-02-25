Gates Industrial (GTES) Price Target Increased by 14.85% to 32.21

The average one-year price target for Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) has been revised to $32.21 / share. This is an increase of 14.85% from the prior estimate of $28.05 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $40.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.85% from the latest reported closing price of $28.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 702 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gates Industrial. This is an decrease of 144 owner(s) or 17.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GTES is 0.30%, an increase of 5.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.95% to 344,333K shares. The put/call ratio of GTES is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 14,169K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,452K shares , representing an increase of 5.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTES by 17.55% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 13,664K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,048K shares , representing a decrease of 2.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTES by 20.64% over the last quarter.

WFMDX - Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fund Administrator Class holds 9,440K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,674K shares , representing a decrease of 2.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTES by 20.89% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,373K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,215K shares , representing an increase of 49.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTES by 80.07% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 8,323K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,861K shares , representing an increase of 5.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTES by 4.73% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.