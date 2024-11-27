Gateley (Holdings) PLC Reports Strong H1 Growth

Gateley (Holdings) (GB:GTLY) has released an update.

Gateley (Holdings) PLC reported a robust performance for the first half of 2024, with revenue increasing by approximately 5% to at least £86 million and underlying profit before tax also rising by 5% to no less than £10.5 million. The company’s balance sheet has improved significantly, moving from net debt to a net cash position of £1.2 million, with strong activity levels, especially in transactional services. Despite potential cost impacts from changes in National Insurance contributions, Gateley remains optimistic about maintaining its market expectations for the year.

