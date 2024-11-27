Gateley (Holdings) PLC Reports Strong H1 Growth

Gateley (Holdings) (GB:GTLY) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Gateley (Holdings) PLC reported a robust performance for the first half of 2024, with revenue increasing by approximately 5% to at least £86 million and underlying profit before tax also rising by 5% to no less than £10.5 million. The company’s balance sheet has improved significantly, moving from net debt to a net cash position of £1.2 million, with strong activity levels, especially in transactional services. Despite potential cost impacts from changes in National Insurance contributions, Gateley remains optimistic about maintaining its market expectations for the year.
For further insights into GB:GTLY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Symbotic Craters 36% on Financial Misstatements and 10-K Filing Delay
- How Will Apple Be Affected by Google/DOJ Battle? Barclays Chimes In
- ‘Load Up Despite California’s EV Noise,’ Says Daniel Ives About Tesla Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.