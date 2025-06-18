Gartner Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on Gartner (NYSE:IT), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 0 2 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 1 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $489.22, a high estimate of $557.00, and a low estimate of $400.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 8.58% lower than the prior average price target of $535.11.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Gartner's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Chan UBS Lowers Buy $500.00 $525.00 George Tong Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $535.00 $622.00 Joshua Chan UBS Raises Buy $525.00 $500.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $400.00 $401.00 Manav Patnaik Barclays Lowers Overweight $475.00 $510.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $401.00 $488.00 Manav Patnaik Barclays Lowers Overweight $510.00 $600.00 Joshua Chan UBS Lowers Buy $500.00 $565.00 Jeffrey Meuler Baird Lowers Outperform $557.00 $605.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Gartner. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Gartner compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Gartner's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Gartner's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Gartner analyst ratings.

Discovering Gartner: A Closer Look

Gartner Inc provides independent research and analysis on information technology and other related technology industries. Its research is delivered to clients' desktops in the form of reports, briefings, and updates. Typical clients are chief information officers and other business executives who help plan companies' IT budgets. Gartner also provides consulting services. The company operates through three business segments, namely Research, Conferences and Consulting. The company generates majority of the revenue from Research segment.

Gartner: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Gartner's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.16%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Gartner's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 13.75%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gartner's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.77% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gartner's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.48%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, Gartner faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

