Gartner Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Gartner Inc. IT will release third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 4, before market open.

IT has an impressive earnings surprise history. In the four trailing quarters, it surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with an average surprise of 21.3%.

Gartner’s Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pinned at $1.5 billion, rising 2.3% from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

The consensus estimate for the Business and Technology Insights segment’s revenues is pegged at $1.3 billion, suggesting 3.1% year-over-year growth. We expect this segment to have been fueled by addressing high-demand topics for clients, particularly AI.

The consensus estimate for Consulting revenues is set at $133 million, implying a 13.1% drop from that reported in the same quarter last year. For Conferences, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is set at $77 million, suggesting a decline of 69.3% from the prior-year quarter’s actual.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is $2.41, hinting at a year-over-year fall of 3.6%.

What Our Model Says About IT

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for IT this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Gartner has an Earnings ESP of -4.07% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Payoneer Global PAYO: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2025 revenues is pinned at $4.9 million, indicating growth of 6.1% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 6 cents per share, down 45.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. PAYO surpassed the consensus estimate in one of the four quarters and missed in the other three, with an average beat of 25.3%.

It has an Earnings ESP of +1.63% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. Payoneer Global is scheduled to declare third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 5.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Parsons PSN: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2025 revenues is pinned at $1.7 billion, indicating a 7.6% decline from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 72 cents per share, suggesting a 24.2% fall from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. PSN surpassed the consensus estimate in three of the four quarters and missed once, with an average beat of 4%.

It has an Earnings ESP of +2.49% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. Payoneer Global is scheduled to declare third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 5.

