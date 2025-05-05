Gartner Set to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Gartner Inc. IT will release first-quarter 2025 results on May 6, before market open.

IT has an impressive earnings surprise history. In the four trailing quarters, it surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with an average surprise of 23.5%.

Gartner’s Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $1.5 billion, hinting at a 4.2% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The top line is anticipated to have been driven by the Research segment.

Going by segment, the consensus estimate for Research revenues is pegged at $1.3 billion, indicating 4.6% year-over-year growth. The surge in Global Technology Sales contract value and improvement in the contract value of tech vendor clients are expected to have contributed to this segment’s revenue growth.

The consensus mark for Consulting revenues is pegged at $113.1 million, suggesting a 16.1% fall from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For Conferences, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $92.8, implying a 16.1% year-over-year decline.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is pegged at $2.72, indicating a year-over-year decline of 7.2%. We expect the detriment in the bottom line to have been caused by rising operating expenses.

What Our Model Says About IT

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for IT this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Gartner has an Earnings ESP of -0.40% and a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell) at present.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Nayax Ltd. NYAX: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at 85.6 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 33.9%. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 4 cents per share, whereas it incurred a year-ago loss of 15 cents. The company beat the consensus estimate in two of the past four quarters and missed twice, with an average negative surprise of 206.3%.

NYAX currently has an Earnings ESP of +42.86% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company is scheduled to declare first-quarter 2025 results on May 13. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Remitly Global, Inc. RELY: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $347 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 28.9%. The consensus mark for loss is pegged at 4 cents per share, whereas it incurred a loss of 11 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 58.8%.

RELY carries an Earnings ESP of +14.29% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to declare first-quarter 2025 results on May 7.

