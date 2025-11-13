Markets
Gartner Prices Public Offering Of $800 Mln Of Senior Notes

November 13, 2025 — 07:56 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Gartner Inc. (IT) announced that it priced its registered public offering of $800 million aggregate principal amount of its senior notes, consisting of $350 million principal amount of 4.950% Senior Notes due 2031 at an issue price of 99.970% and $450 million principal amount of 5.600% Senior Notes due 2035 at an issue price of 99.992%.

Gartner anticipates that the Offering will be completed on November 20, 2025 and expects to receive net proceeds of approximately $794.8 million.

Gartner intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to repay outstanding borrowings under existing revolving credit facility; to pay related fees and expenses; and any remainder, for general corporate purposes.

