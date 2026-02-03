Markets
IT

Gartner Issues 2026 Guidance

February 03, 2026 — 06:35 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Gartner, Inc. (IT) said, for fiscal 2026, the company expects: adjusted EBITDA of at least $1.515 billion; and adjusted EPS of at least $12.30. Total revenues are expected to be at least $6.455 billion, while Insights revenues are projected to be at least $5.19 billion. The company noted that its medium term guidance is unchanged.

For the fourth quarter, earnings totaled $242.1 million, or $3.36 per share. This compares with $398.6 million, or $5.11 per share, last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $436 million, up 5% as reported, or up 1% FX neutral. Adjusted EPS was $3.94, down 28%. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $3.51, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenues were $1.8 billion, an increase of 2% as reported and unchanged FX neutral.

Gene Hall, Gartner's CEO, said, "Fourth quarter financial results were ahead of expectations. Looking ahead, we expect CV to accelerate throughout 2026."

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Gartner shares are down 3.16 percent to $196.00.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.