Gartner, Inc. Q1 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Gartner, Inc. (IT) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $222.3 million, or $3.18 per share. This compares with $210.9 million, or $2.71 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Gartner, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $232 million or $3.32 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.5% to $1.511 billion from $1.534 billion last year.

Gartner, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $222.3 Mln. vs. $210.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.18 vs. $2.71 last year. -Revenue: $1.511 Bln vs. $1.534 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 13.25

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