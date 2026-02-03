Gartner, Inc. Bottom Line Falls In Q4

(RTTNews) - Gartner, Inc. (IT) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $242.1 million, or $3.36 per share. This compares with $398.6 million, or $5.11 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Gartner, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $284 million or $3.94 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.2% to $1.752 billion from $1.715 billion last year.

Gartner, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $242.1 Mln. vs. $398.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.36 vs. $5.11 last year. -Revenue: $1.752 Bln vs. $1.715 Bln last year.

