Gartner Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Gartner Inc. IT will release fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 3, before market open.

IT has an impressive earnings surprise history. In the four trailing quarters, it surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with an average surprise of 24.4%.

Gartner, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Gartner, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Gartner, Inc. Quote

Gartner’s Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pinned at $1.7 billion, implying 1.7% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

The consensus estimate for the Insights segment’s revenues is set at $1.3 billion, suggesting 1.7% year-over-year dip. The consensus estimate for Conferences’ revenues is kept at $271.4 million, implying an 8.1% rise from that reported in the same quarter last year. For Consulting, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is set at $156.7 million, suggesting a 2.4% hike from the prior-year quarter’s actual.

For gross contribution, the consensus estimate for Insights is kept at $956.1 million, indicating a decline of 1.6% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For conferences, the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $126.7 million, suggesting a 5.6% year-over-year increase. The consensus mark for consulting is at $53.9 million, implying a marginal rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is $3.5, suggesting a year-over-year fall of 35.8%.

What Our Model Says About IT

Our model predicts an earnings beat for IT this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Gartner has an Earnings ESP of +0.80% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Exponent EXPO: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 revenues is pinned at $128.3 million, indicating growth of 3.6% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 47 cents per share, indicating 2.1% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. EXPO surpassed the consensus estimate in the trailing four quarters, with an average beat of 10.4%.

It has an Earnings ESP of +0.53% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. EXPO is scheduled to declare fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 5.

TransUnion TRU: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 revenues is pinned at $1.1 billion, indicating a 9.6% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.03 per share, suggesting a 6.2% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. TRU surpassed the consensus estimate in the trailing four quarters, with an average beat of 5.8%.

It has an Earnings ESP of +1.80% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. TRU is scheduled to declare fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 12.

