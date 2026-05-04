Gartner Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Gartner Inc. IT will release first-quarter 2026 results on May 5, before market open.

IT has an impressive earnings surprise history. In the four trailing quarters, it surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with an average surprise of 10.3%.

Gartner, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Gartner, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Gartner, Inc. Quote

Gartner’s Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pinned at $1.5 billion, implying a marginal dip from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

The consensus estimate for the Insights segment’s revenues is set at $1.3 billion, suggesting a 2.9% year-over-year dip. The consensus estimate for Conferences’ revenues is kept at $75 million, hinting at a 2.7% rise from that reported in the same quarter last year. For Consulting, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is set at $139 million, suggesting a marginal dip from the prior-year quarter’s actual.

For gross contribution, the consensus estimate for Insights is kept at $1 billion, indicating 1.9% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For conferences, the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $29 million, suggesting a 7.4% year-over-year increase. The consensus mark for consulting is at $51 million, implying a 3.8% decline from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is $2.99, suggesting slight growth from the year-ago quarter.

What Our Model Says About IT

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Gartner this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

IT has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell) at present.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks, according to our model, that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Coherent Corp. COHR: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $1.8 billion, hinting at an 18.8% jump from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.41 per share, a 55% year-over-year rally from the year-ago quarter. COHR missed the consensus estimate in the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 7.7%.

COHR has an Earnings ESP of +3.08% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

It is scheduled to declare first-quarter 2026 results on May 6.

BridgeBio Pharma BBIO: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2026 revenues is pinned at $179.8 million, suggesting growth of 54.2% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For loss, the consensus mark is set at 70 cents per share compared with a loss of 88 cents in the year-ago quarter. BBIO beat the consensus estimate for earnings in one of the four quarters and missed thrice, with an average negative surprise of 10.9%.

BBIO has an Earnings ESP of +1.28% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to declare first-quarter 2026 results on May 7.

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Gartner, Inc. (IT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coherent Corp. (COHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.