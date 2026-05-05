Gartner Boosts FY26 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, Gartner, Inc. (IT) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026, while trimming its annual revenue outlook.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings of $13.25 per share on revenues of $6.405 billion. Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings of $12.30 per share on revenues of $6.455 billion.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, IT is trading on the NYSE at $147.90, up $0.27 or 0.19 percent.

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