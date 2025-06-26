Garrett Motion Inc. Opens Second Innovation Center in China to Enhance Zero-Emission R&D Capabilities

Garrett Motion opens a new innovation center in Wuhan, enhancing R&D for zero-emission automotive technologies and collaboration.

Garrett Motion Inc. has launched its second innovation center in Wuhan, China, to enhance its zero-emission research and development capabilities, focusing particularly on high-speed E-Powertrain systems. This new facility complements Garrett's existing center in Shanghai, creating a dual innovation hub that fosters global collaboration in developing differentiated mobility solutions. CEO Olivier Rabiller emphasized that the Wuhan center represents a significant advancement in the company's electrification efforts, reinforcing its role in decarbonizing the transportation sector. The innovation center will accelerate the commercialization of zero-emission technologies and serve as a platform for partnerships with academic institutions and industry players, contributing to Garrett's long-standing commitment to innovation in the automotive sector. With over 70 years of experience, Garrett aims to leverage its expertise and enhance its local R&D efforts while supporting both Chinese manufacturers and their global expansion.

Garrett Motion Inc. has inaugurated its second innovation center in China, which strengthens its commitment to zero-emission research and development, enhancing its overall global presence in the green technology sector.

The new Wuhan Innovation Center establishes a dual innovation hub alongside the Shanghai R&D Center, positioning Garrett as a key player in advancing technology solutions for sustainable mobility.

The unveiling of the center aligns with Garrett's strategy to accelerate the commercialization of zero-emission technologies, further solidifying its role as a leader in decarbonizing the automotive industry.

The high-speed E-Powertrain systems developed at the new center have already secured their first commercial production order, indicating strong market interest and potential for revenue growth.

Significant investment in a second innovation center in China may raise concerns about resource allocation and long-term sustainability in other markets.



The focus on zero-emission technologies could imply a shift away from other core business areas, which may concern stakeholders reliant on those products.



The announcement may not address any potential geopolitical risks or challenges related to operating in China, which could affect the company's overall strategy and perception among investors.

What is the purpose of Garrett's new Wuhan Innovation Center?

The Wuhan Innovation Center aims to expand Garrett's zero-emission R&D capabilities and accelerate the development of high-speed E-Powertrain systems.

How does the Wuhan center complement Garrett's operations in China?

The Wuhan center, alongside the Shanghai R&D Center, forms a dual innovation hub enhancing Garrett's global and local zero-emission technology initiatives.

What technologies will the Wuhan Innovation Center focus on?

The center will focus on advancing zero-emission technologies, particularly high-speed motors, E-Powertrain systems, fuel cell compressors, and e-cooling systems.

How does Garrett's presence in China contribute to its business?

Garrett's long-standing presence in China strengthens partnerships with local OEMs, supports global expansion, and reinforces its commitment to zero-emission innovation.

What is Garrett's goal regarding zero-emission technologies?

Garrett aims to lead the automotive industry's electrification efforts by developing and commercializing differentiated zero-emission technology solutions.

$GTX insiders have traded $GTX stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. CYRUS has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 2,385,674 shares for an estimated $22,481,096 .

. SPECIAL CREDIT PARTNERS III-FLEX, L.P. CENTERBRIDGE has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 2,109,586 shares for an estimated $20,449,302.

We have seen 102 institutional investors add shares of $GTX stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Garrett opens second innovation center in China to expand zero-emission R&D capabilities











New Wuhan lab prioritizes high-speed E-Powertrain systems for zero-emission applications











Wuhan and Shanghai now form dual innovation hubs driving global collaboration

















WUHAN, China, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ: GTX), a global leader in differentiated automotive technologies, today inaugurated its new Wuhan Innovation Center. Located within Garrett's Wuhan Plant, the facility strengthens the company's global and China-based zero-emission R&D footprint. As Garrett's second innovation hub in China, it joins the Shanghai R&D Center to form a powerful "dual innovation engine" advancing motion in every form - from turbocharging leadership to zero-emission differentiated solutions across mobility and beyond.







"The launch of our Wuhan Innovation Center marks a bold step forward in Garrett's electrification journey,"



said Olivier Rabiller, President and CEO of Garrett Motion.



"We are scaling our zero-emission capabilities where innovation is happening fastest—right here in China. This new hub strengthens our global technology engine and reinforces Garrett’s posi





tion as a differentiated technology provider in decarbonizing mobility and industry alike.”







Mr. Li Feng, Chief Inspector of Wuhan East Lake High-tech Development Zone, attended the event and commented:



"Automotive is one of Wuhan's most dynamic industries, and we are pleased to see a global leader like Garrett deepen its presence here. The new Innovation Center marks an important step in Wuhan's ongoing efforts to promote high-level openness and industrial development, and it strengthens our role as a national hub for science and technology."









20 Years of Innovation in China: Accelerating Local R&D Expansion







For 70 years, Garrett has advanced mobility technologies around the world, developing numerous industry-first technologies—from variable geometry turbines to air-bearing compressors for hydrogen fuel cells.





In China, Garrett has built two decades of innovation since establishing its Shanghai R&D Center in 2005. The company has developed and industrialized a range of China-specific solutions such as:







Gasoline Variable Nozzle Turbine (VNT) turbos to boost thermal efficiency, improving fuel efficiency.



Wastegate turbochargers optimized for PHEVs (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles) and REEVs (Range-Extended Electric Vehicles) increasing range while optimizing CO2 emissions.



Hydrogen fuel cell compressors serving both LV (Light Vehicle) and CV (Commercial Vehicle) customers.











These innovations not only support Chinese OEMs locally but also help them expand business globally.





With the launch of the Wuhan Innovation Center, Garrett enters a new phase—reinforcing long-term investment in China and expanding its innovation footprint in zero-emission mobility and beyond.







Driving Zero-Emission Innovation Across Mobility and Beyond







As electrification accelerates across the automotive sector, Garrett is scaling its portfolio of zero-emission technologies. Leveraging core strengths in high-speed motors, power electronics, controls software, oil-less bearings, and system integration, Garrett is advancing solutions including:







3-in-1 E-Powertrain systems;



E-Cooling refrigerant compressors;



Established fuel cell compressors.











The company's high-speed, high-power density E-Powertrain integrates an electric motor, inverter, and gearbox—reducing system size and weight by up to 40%. Featuring speeds up to 35,000 rpm and high-efficiency inverters, the system cuts use of critical materials by ~30%. It supports 400V and 800V vehicle architectures. First unveiled at the 2025 Shanghai Auto Show, the E-Powertrain has already secured its first series production order with HanDe for heavy-duty trucks—marking a key commercial milestone.





The Wuhan Innovation Center is focused on accelerating development of these zero-emission systems. Inverter testing is already operational, with further expansions planned to cover full power electronics validation—including compressors for fuel cells and e-cooling systems—supporting both automotive and industrial decarbonization.







A Strategic Hub for Innovation and Collaboration







"



The Wuhan Innovation Center is a clear embodiment





of Garrett's 'East for East' strategy,



" said Jessica Zhang, Vice President and General Manager, Garrett China. "



By integrating R&D and manufacturing capabilities in China, we are accelerating the commercialization of zero-emission technologies—from prototype through testing to production



."





The new Center also serves as a collaboration platform—attracting cross-disciplinary talent and forging partnerships with academic institutions, research bodies, and industry players to fuel the next wave of innovation.







About Garrett Motion Inc.







A differentiated technology leader, Garrett Motion has a 70-year history of innovation in the automotive sector (cars, trucks) and beyond (off-highway equipment, marine, power generators). Its expertise in turbocharging has enabled significant reductions in engine size, fuel consumption, and CO2 emissions. Garrett is expanding its positive impact by developing differentiated technology solutions for Zero Emission Vehicles, such as fuel cell compressors for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, as well as electric propulsion and thermal management systems for battery electric vehicles. Garrett has now six R&D centers, 13 manufacturing facilities and a team of more than 9,000 employees in more than 20 countries. Its mission is to enable the transportation industry to advance motion through unique, differentiated innovation. For more information, please visit www.garrettmotion.com.





www.garrettmotion.com







.









About Garrett Motion China







Garrett established its presence in China in 1994 and was among the first global companies to introduce turbocharging technology into the country. Headquartered in Shanghai, Garrett has two world-class, advanced manufacturing facilities in Shanghai and Wuhan, as well as 2 innovation centers. The company employs more than 1,000 people, including a China R&D team of over 200 specialists with end-to-end engineering and service capabilities. Garrett boasts lasting partnerships with more than 30 global and Chinese automakers. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of turbocharging technology for gasoline, diesel, natural gas, hybrid and zero emission technology for battery electric vehicles in automotive sector and beyond.









