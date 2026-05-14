Garrett Motion (GTX) Price Target Increased by 27.22% to 28.76

The average one-year price target for Garrett Motion (NasdaqGS:GTX) has been revised to $28.76 / share. This is an increase of 27.22% from the prior estimate of $22.61 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $33.60 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.25% from the latest reported closing price of $31.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 421 funds or institutions reporting positions in Garrett Motion. This is an decrease of 120 owner(s) or 22.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GTX is 0.28%, an increase of 35.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.60% to 188,556K shares. The put/call ratio of GTX is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oaktree Capital Management holds 17,095K shares representing 9.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,895K shares , representing a decrease of 86.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTX by 36.66% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 10,349K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company.

Lsv Asset Management holds 7,255K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,235K shares , representing an increase of 14.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTX by 19.87% over the last quarter.

Cyrus Capital Partners holds 6,852K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,610K shares , representing a decrease of 186.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTX by 31.52% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 5,763K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,059K shares , representing a decrease of 5.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTX by 17.46% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.