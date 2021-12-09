Garmin's (GRMN) New GFC 600 Certification to Aid Aviation Unit

Garmin Ltd. GRMN is leaving no stone unturned to bolster its aviation business on the back of robust autonomous flight solutions.



Garmin’s GFC 600 digital autopilot received Supplemental Type Certification (STC) from Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for use in Cessna P210N aircraft. This approval is a testament to GRMN’s focus on strengthening its aviation portfolio.



GFC 600 offers advanced operational capabilities, such as vertical navigation, automatic course deviation indicator switching when paired with a GTN Series navigator, enhanced go-around capability and superior in-flight characteristics.



Its DC motor-powered environmentally-hardened autopilot servos are capable of functioning properly in harsh operating conditions.



We note that the latest certification highlights the reliability of Garmin’s aviation technology.

Garmin Ltd. Revenue (TTM)

Garmin Ltd. revenue-ttm | Garmin Ltd. Quote

Growing Certifications

Garmin’s aviation business is likely to benefit from the above-mentioned certification.



Apart from the latest certification, GFC 500 autopilot received STC from FAA for use in select Piper PA-24 Comanche aircraft.



GFC 500 autopilot received STC from the FAA for use in select Beechcraft 19/23/24 aircraft.



Additionally, it received STC from the FAA for use in Beech H/J/K/M 35 Bonanza, Cessna 210 D/E/F and T210F, and pre-1965 Mooney M20 C/D/E aircraft.



Its GFC 600 digital autopilot received STC from the FAA for use in Beechcraft King Air C90 aircraft and E90 aircraft.



GFC 500 Autopilot received STC from the FAA for use in the Cessna 172RG and Mooney M20 (C to G models) aircraft.



The G1000 NXi upgrade received certification for use in the Prodigy Flight Deck-equipped Embraer Phenom 300 business jet.

To Conclude

We believe that growing certifications will continue to drive the aviation segment’s top line.



Garmin’s family of autonomous safety solutions, Garmin Autonomi, which comprises Emergency Descent Mode (EDM), Electronic Stability and Protection (ESP), and Autoland emerged as a key catalyst.



Moreover, a robust flight display and flight deck portfolio continue to play a crucial role in shaping the growth trajectory of Garmin’s aviation business.



Additionally, GRMN enjoys a solid momentum across OEM and after-market customers on the back of its popular aviation solutions.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Garmin carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Investors interested in the broader technology sector can consider better-ranked stocks like Advanced Micro Devices AMD, Mimecast MIME and TaskUs TASK, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Advanced Micro Devices has gained 72.1% on a year-to-date basis. The long-term earnings growth rate for the stock is currently projected at 46.2%.



Mimecast has gained 43.4% on a year-to-date basis. The long-term earnings growth rate for the stock is currently projected at 35%.



TaskUs has gained 50.9% on a year-to-date basis. The long-term earnings growth rate for the stock is currently projected at 32.8%.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.