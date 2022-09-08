Garmin's (GRMN) New GFC 500 Certification to Aid Aviation Unit

Garmin Ltd. GRMN is leaving no stone unturned to bolster the aviation business on the back of its robust autonomous flight solutions.



The company’s GFC 500 autopilot received Supplemental Type Certification (“STC”) from Federal Aviation Administration (“FAA”) for use in the American Champion Aircraft 8GCBC Scout model. The approval is a testament to the company’s focus on strengthening the aviation portfolio.



GFC 500 offers a robust autopilot performance, strong reliability and advanced safety benefits. It features superior in-flight characteristics and self-monitoring capabilities. The autopilot comes with minimal maintenance needs.



It also features altitude pre-select, VNAV2, and altitude hold, vertical speed and heading modes.



We note that the latest certification highlights the reliability of Garmin’s aviation technology.

Growing Certifications

The company’s aviation business is likely to benefit from the above-mentioned certification.



Apart from the latest certification, the company’s GFC 500 autopilot recently received STC from the FAA for use in Cessna 172D/P172D, Commander 112B, 112TC/TC-A and 114 models.



GFC 500 Autopilot also received STC from the FAA for use in the Robertson STOL (short takeoff or landing)-equipped Cessna 206 and Piper Twin Comanche PA-30/39 models.



Additionally, it received STC from the FAA for use in Beechcraft 35 models C-G and select Cirrus SR20 models.



Garmin’s GI 275 electronic flight instrument received STC from the FAA for use in Robinson R22 and R44 helicopters.



Its GFC 600 digital autopilot received STC from the FAA for use in Cessna 310R aircraft.

Aviation in Focus

We believe that the growing certifications will continue to drive the aviation segment’s top line.



Garmin’s family of autonomous safety solutions — Garmin Autonomi (comprising Emergency Descent Mode and Electronic Stability and Protection) and Autoland — has emerged as a key catalyst.



A robust flight display and flight deck portfolio has been playing a crucial role in shaping the growth trajectory of Garmin’s aviation business.



The company enjoys solid momentum across OEM and after-market customers on the back of its popular aviation solutions.



The growing endeavors to strengthen the aviation segment will continue to drive Garmin’s top line.



In second-quarter 2022, the underlined segment generated sales of $204.7 million (16.5% of the total sales), increasing 13% on a year-over-year basis.

