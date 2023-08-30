News & Insights

Garmin Unveils Venu 3 Series Smartwatches

August 30, 2023

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Garmin (GRMN) announced the Venu 3 and Venu 3S GPS smartwatches designed to support health and fitness goal. Venu 3 series allows users to make and take calls directly from the watch, and to receive emails, texts and alerts when paired with compatible smartphone. It features a lightweight, stainless steel bezel and silicone band. It comes with up to 14 days of battery life in smartwatch mode. Venu 3 series is now available at a suggested retail price of $449.99.

Garmin said, with more than 30 built-in sports apps, users of its Venu 3 series can track the ways they move—from walking and running to cycling, pool swimming, activities for wheelchair users and more.

