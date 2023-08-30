Garmin Unveils Venu 3 Series Smartwatches

(RTTNews) - Garmin (GRMN) announced the Venu 3 and Venu 3S GPS smartwatches designed to support health and fitness goal. Venu 3 series allows users to make and take calls directly from the watch, and to receive emails, texts and alerts when paired with compatible smartphone. It features a lightweight, stainless steel bezel and silicone band. It comes with up to 14 days of battery life in smartwatch mode. Venu 3 series is now available at a suggested retail price of $449.99.

Garmin said, with more than 30 built-in sports apps, users of its Venu 3 series can track the ways they move—from walking and running to cycling, pool swimming, activities for wheelchair users and more.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.