Garmin Rises 45% in a Year: Is it the Right Time to Buy the Stock?

Garmin GRMN stock has gained 45.3% the past year, outperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK, and the S&P 500 index’s return of 5.7%, 1.4% and 8.6%, respectively.

The company has outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry, which declined 47.7% in the same time frame.

Although Garmin’s outperformance reflects investors’ confidence in Garmin’s robust product portfolio and strong financials, it also raises the question: Should investors buy Garmin shares in anticipation of continued stock price momentum?

Fitness Products Drive Garmin’s Growth

Garmin is one of the most prominent players in the fitness technology market, which is highly fragmented due to the presence of numerous players, including Coros, Huawei, Oura, Polar, Samsung, Suunto, Whoop and tech heavyweights like Apple AAPL and Alphabet GOOGL.

Flagship products like Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Ultra 2, Alphabet’s Google Fitbit Charge 6, Coros Pace Pro, Oura Ring, Polar Pacer are comparable with Garmin’s fitness watches and wearables like Garmin heart rate monitors.

However, Garmin stands out from other industry players by offering fitness wearables tailored to specific activities, such as swim, dive, multisport, and golf watches. These sport-specific features provide professionals with more precise performance metrics than other brands.

Garmin also differentiates itself by venturing beyond fitness wearables by offering smart scales and handheld smart blood pressure monitors, making its products a preferred choice among fitness enthusiasts.

Over the past decade, Garmin’s fitness segment has grown to be the second-largest contributor to its total revenues. In 2024, the Fitness segment’s revenues grew 32% year over year. Our estimates suggest that the Fitness segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.4% from 2025 to 2027.

Strong Outdoor and Marine Business Aids Garmin

Garmin has a very strong Outdoor product portfolio comprising bike computers, smart biking trainers, bike radars, golf launch monitors and many other sport-specific technologies. The Outdoor segment also features Garmin’s flagship watch series like Fenix, Instinct and Tactix.

Its Marine portfolio includes SONAR systems, dive computers, trolling motors, sensors, marine apps and first responder solutions. In 2024, the Marine segment revenues surpassed $1 billion for the first time, joining the Fitness and Outdoor segments.

Alongside hardware, Garmin provides subscription-based services on its connected devices. Subscription services, including Garmin’s inReach Satellite solution, Navionics for marine navigation, Garmin Connect Premium and Outdoor Maps+, add to its recurring revenues.

Strong performance across its three biggest segments — Fitness, Outdoor and Marine — has led the company to initiate 2025 revenue guidance of approximately $6.80 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Garmin’s 2025 revenues is pegged at $6.87 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 9%.

Recovery in Garmin’s Aviation and Auto OEM Segment

Garmin’s Auto OEM market segment is on the path of recovery. The segment has registered an operating loss in the past five years. However, as Garmin secured additional contracts from its largest automotive customer, BMW Group, its Auto OEM revenue soared 44% year-over-year narrowing the operating loss.

In the aviation market, Garmin has carved a niche for its integrated flight decks, portable GPS navigators, electronic flight instruments, runway occupancy awareness technology and emergency auto land systems. Garmin expects aviation revenues to grow by approximately 5% in 2025.

Garmin’s 2025 Earnings Estimates Show Upward Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Garmin’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $8.25 per share, which has revised upward over the past seven days. The figure calls for a year-over-year increase of 11.6%.

Garmin beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with an average surprise of 28.85%.

Garmin Shares Trade at Premium

Garmin is trading at a premium, as suggested by a Value Score of F.

Garmin has a 12-month forward P/E ratio of 26.01X, which is much higher than the industry’s 12-month forward P/E ratio of 9.32.

Conclusion: Buy Garmin Stock Now

Robust traction in Garmin’s Fitness, Outdoor and Marine products will be the key growth driver for GRMN in the upcoming quarters. Garmin is also experiencing a recovery in its Auto OEM and Aviation end markets.

Garmin sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, which implies that it will be prudent to accumulate the stock at present.

