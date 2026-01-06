Markets
Garmin, Meta Join To Create Proof Of Concept For In-vehicle Entertainment

January 06, 2026 — 07:11 am EST

(RTTNews) - Garmin (GRMN) and Meta announced an automotive OEM proof-of-concept that connects Meta Neural Band and its electromyography technology with Garmin's Unified Cabin suite of in-vehicle technology solutions. The proof of concept allows passengers to control select vehicle infotainment functions with gestures sensed by the EMG band using the thumb, index, and middle fingers.

New Unified Cabin features presented at CES 2026 include: Digital key, AI Virtual Assistant capable of executing multiple actions from a single voice command, seat-scoped audio and visuals, enhanced personalization, Cabin Chat, Cabin Lighting Show and Personal Audio Sphere.

