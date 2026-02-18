Garmin Ltd Reveals Climb In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Garmin Ltd (GRMN) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $528.68 million, or $2.73 per share. This compares with $435.73 million, or $2.25 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Garmin Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $540.11 million or $2.79 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.6% to $2.124 billion from $1.822 billion last year.

Garmin Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $528.68 Mln. vs. $435.73 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.73 vs. $2.25 last year. -Revenue: $2.124 Bln vs. $1.822 Bln last year.

(Amended: corrects revenue figure)

