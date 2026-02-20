Garmin Jumps on Guidance, Then Doubles Down on Buybacks and a Bigger Dividend

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) is critical to AI, as its capital return plan clearly shows. The company isn’t driving AI advances so much as advancing its technology with AI, providing cutting-edge service and utility to its users. The company is critical because its devices continuously generate massive amounts of high-quality data, spanning biometrics, GPS, mapping, and telemetry, and AI is all about data. Not only can these data sets be used to train models, but they can also be used for inference with existing models, entrenching the business in the AI ecosystem.

How do capital returns reflect the company’s position and AI strength? With their increases. The company proposed a 17% year-over-year (YOY) increase in distribution for fiscal year 2026 (FY2026) and authorized a new $500 million share repurchase program. The $500 million is worth more than 1% of the pre-release market cap, ensuring that dilution-offsetting buybacks will continue in 2026. The dividend yields about 1.6% as of mid-February, is reliably safe at less than 45% of the earnings consensus, and the distribution increase is accelerating.

Garmin Performs at Peak Fitness, Guides for Winning Year in 2026

Garmin capped a record-setting year with a robust fourth quarter, growing revenue by 17% to over $2.1 billion. The top line outperformed expectations by 550 basis points, underpinned by demand across segments. While Outdoors and Automotive OEM were weak links, with revenue flat or slightly contracting YOY, both posted growth in FY2025 and are expected to produce more robust results in FY2026. Other segments, including Fitness, Aviation, and Marine, grew by solid 42%, 16%, and 18% paces, driven by new product launches and end-market demand.

The margin news is also high performance. The company’s gross margin contracted by 10 basis points, but is offset by 60 bps of operational improvement. The net result is that operating income grew at an accelerated 19% pace, leaving adjusted earnings at $2.79, up 16% YOY, and nearly 1700 bps ahead of MarketBeat’s reported consensus. More importantly, free cash flow came in at $430 million, enabling an approximately 50% capital return payout ratio and sustainable balance sheet improvement.

As strong as the Q4 period was, it is the outlook for 2026 that piqued the market’s interest. The company guided revenue and earnings to ranges well-above the consensus, forecasting top-line growth of nearly 10% and earnings sufficient to sustain the capital return outlook while improving shareholder value.

Analysts and Institutions Buy Into Garmin’s Value Proposition

Garmin isn’t exactly a cheap stock in 2026, trading at 27x current year forecasts and above the board market average. However, this valuation prices in a solid growth outlook, which assumes a high-single-digit to low-double-digit EPS compound annual growth rate over the next decade. In this scenario, Garmin trades at only 12x its 2035 forecast, suggesting its stock price could double in that time.

Analysts and institutional trends suggest these groups are buying into that outlook. MarketBeat data shows a Moderate Buy rating and an uptrend in the price target, pointing to the high end of the range. Pegged at $310, the high-end forecasts a 20% from the critical resistance target, which is the record highs, and is likely to be a low-ball target. Not only are analysts' revisions likely to push the high-end higher as the year progresses, but the technical setup suggests a move to $320 or higher is possible.

Institutions provide an even stronger tailwind, owning more than 80% of the stock and buying on balance in Q1 2026. This group has bought on balance over the past three years, underpinning the long-term uptrend in price action, and ramped activity when prices contracted in 2026. The takeaway is that this market has solid support to limit downside and a tailwind to help lift prices on rallies.

Garmin Surges on Guidance, Cash Flow, and Capital Return Outlook

Garmin’s share price surged more than 10% following its Q4 release, confirming support at critical moving averages and triggering a trend-following entry signal. The bad news is that the movement took price action well above support targets, topping out at record high levels. The stock presents a risky buy in this situation, although it is likely to continue trending higher over time. Triggers for entry include a retest of support near $220 or a break to new highs.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.