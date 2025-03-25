News & Insights

Markets
GRMN

Garmin Integrates Golf Data With Clippd To Enhance Player Performance

March 25, 2025 — 06:33 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Tuesday has integrated its golf data with Clippd, a performance platform that helps golfers analyze and improve their game.

This collaboration allows Garmin smartwatch users to sync on-course data with Clippd, providing insights into shot detection and club tracking when paired with Approach CT10 sensors.

Clippd, developed by golf enthusiasts, offers detailed performance metrics such as Player Quality, Shot Quality, and personalized practice recommendations. It enables golfers and coaches to assess skills, identify scoring impact, and track progress.

As the first company to integrate Garmin's Golf Premium API, Clippd now offers users a more comprehensive view of their performance. This partnership aims to enhance the way golfers measure and refine their game through data-driven insights.

Tuesday, GRMN closed at $218.57, up 1.91%, and is currently trading at $219 after hours, reflecting a 0.2% increase on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GRMN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.