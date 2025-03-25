Garmin Integrates Golf Data With Clippd To Enhance Player Performance

(RTTNews) - Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Tuesday has integrated its golf data with Clippd, a performance platform that helps golfers analyze and improve their game.

This collaboration allows Garmin smartwatch users to sync on-course data with Clippd, providing insights into shot detection and club tracking when paired with Approach CT10 sensors.

Clippd, developed by golf enthusiasts, offers detailed performance metrics such as Player Quality, Shot Quality, and personalized practice recommendations. It enables golfers and coaches to assess skills, identify scoring impact, and track progress.

As the first company to integrate Garmin's Golf Premium API, Clippd now offers users a more comprehensive view of their performance. This partnership aims to enhance the way golfers measure and refine their game through data-driven insights.

Tuesday, GRMN closed at $218.57, up 1.91%, and is currently trading at $219 after hours, reflecting a 0.2% increase on the NYSE.

