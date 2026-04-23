Garmin (GRMN) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Garmin (GRMN) ended the recent trading session at $260.80, demonstrating a -2.17% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.41% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.89%.

The maker of personal navigation devices's shares have seen an increase of 8.91% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 14.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.71%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Garmin in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 29, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.84, reflecting a 14.29% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.72 billion, showing a 12.16% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $9.41 per share and a revenue of $7.96 billion, signifying shifts of +9.93% and +9.82%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Garmin. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% higher. Right now, Garmin possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Garmin currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.34. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 27.09.

Meanwhile, GRMN's PEG ratio is currently 3.19. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.69.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, placing it within the top 15% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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