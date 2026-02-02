Garmin (GRMN) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Garmin (GRMN) closed the most recent trading day at $206.92, moving +2.62% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.54% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.56%.

The maker of personal navigation devices's shares have seen a decrease of 0.4% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.74%.

The upcoming earnings release of Garmin will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 18, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.39, down 0.83% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.01 billion, indicating a 10.43% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $8.2 per share and a revenue of $7.13 billion, demonstrating changes of +10.96% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Garmin. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Garmin is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Garmin's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 25.37 of its industry.

It's also important to note that GRMN currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.13. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.82 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.