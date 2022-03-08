Garmin (GRMN) GI 275 Flight Instrument to Aid Aviation Unit

Garmin’s GRMN GI 275 electronic flight instrument is set to receive Supplemental Type Certification (“STC”) from the Federal Aviation Administration (“FAA”) for use in select Part 27 VFR helicopters.

GI 275 fulfills various requirements. It can be used as a primary attitude indicator to offer reliability, weight savings and low maintenance.

The flight instrument can also be installed as a course deviation indicator or horizontal situation indicator, which supports a variety of GPS and navigation inputs.

It provides advanced features like moving maps, weather, traffic and obstacles via its multi-function display.

We believe that the latest certification will highlight the reliability of Garmin’s aviation technology.

Growing Certifications

Garmin has been consistently gaining certifications to boost its aviation business. The above-mentioned certification is likely to aid the aviation unit.

Apart from the latest certification, Garmin received a certification from FAA for GFC 500 digital autopilot use in Beechcraft 35 models C-G and select Cirrus SR20 models. Also, GFC 500 autopilot received STC from the FAA for use in select Beechcraft 19/23/24 aircraft.

GFC 600 digital autopilot received STC from FAA for use in Cessna P210N aircraft.

In addition to these certifications, it received STC from the FAA for use in Beech H/J/K/M 35 Bonanza, Cessna 210 D/E/F and T210F, and pre-1965 Mooney M20 C/D/E aircraft.

GFC 500 Autopilot received STC from the FAA for use in the Cessna 172RG and Mooney M20 (C to G models) aircraft.

The company’s GFC 600 digital autopilot received STC from the FAA for use in Beechcraft King Air C90 aircraft and E90 aircraft.

Wrapping Up

Along with the growing certifications, Garmin’s family of autonomous safety solutions, Garmin Autonomi, comprising Emergency Descent Mode, Electronic Stability and Protection, and Autoland will continue to drive the aviation segment’s top line.

The company enjoys a solid momentum across OEM and after-market customers on the back of its popular aviation solutions.

A robust flight display and flight deck portfolio continue to play a crucial role in shaping the growth trajectory of Garmin’s aviation business.

Notably, the aviation segment generated sales of $177.6 million, increasing 13% on a year-over-year basis.

However, sluggishness in other businesses, especially the outdoor and fitness segments, remains concerning for the company.

